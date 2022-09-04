Cyrus Mistry dies: Anand Mahindra reacts to sudden demise of former Tata Sons chief, says ‘Was convinced he was..’

File Photo

In a shocking piece of news, prominent businessman Cyrus Mistry was killed in a road mishap on Sunday at the age of 54. Mistry is a former chairman of Tata Sons, one of India’s most well-known business conglomerates. Several big names in the business and political arenas have come out expressing grief and shock at Mistry’s untimely death.

Mahindra and Mahindra chairman Anand Mahindra, who is a prominent face of the Indian business community online, expressed his disbelief at the news.

“Hard to digest this news. I got to know Cyrus well during his all-too-brief tenure as the head of the House of Tata,” Anand Mahindra wrote on Twitter.

“I was convinced he was destined for greatness. If life had other plans for him, so be it, but life itself should not have been snatched away from him. Om Shanti,” the tweet further read.

Mistry died when his Mercedes car hit the divider and suffered a car crash in the Palghar district while he was on his way back from Ahmedabad to Mumbai. Three other people were in the vehicle with him. While two survived, one more passenger lost their life in the accident.