Currency, bank notes to be changed? RBI issues clarification on rumours

RBI says no change in currency

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) confirmed that there will not be any change in the existing Indian currency and the banknotes. Many reports started floating rumours that the RBI is considering replacing the image of Mahatma Gandhi in existing currency and banknotes.

Some reports stated that images of Rabindranath Tagore and former President of India APJ Abdul Kalam will be taken on currency notes.

