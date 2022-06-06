Search icon
Currency, bank notes to be changed? RBI issues clarification on rumours

RBI gives clarifications on reports of change in currency and banknotes.

Author:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Updated: Jun 06, 2022, 03:26 PM IST

Currency, bank notes to be changed? RBI issues clarification on rumours
RBI says no change in currency

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) confirmed that there will not be any change in the existing Indian currency and the banknotes. Many reports started floating rumours that the RBI is considering replacing the image of Mahatma Gandhi in existing currency and banknotes.

Some reports stated that images of Rabindranath Tagore and former President of India APJ Abdul Kalam will be taken on currency notes.

 

