Will cryptocurrencies be banned in India? Govt Committee says this

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance held a meeting with industry experts on the subject "CryptoFinance: Opportunities and Challenges". The meeting, chaired by BJP MP and former union minister Jayant Sinha started at 3 pm and continued for around two and half hours.

As per sources, all the players were asked to avoid misleading advertisements. An MP also expressed concern about full-page advertisements and said that it needs to be stopped.

The sources also informed that the government is in favour of the fact that Bitcoin or Cryptocurrencies cannot be banned, but initiatives will have to be taken to regulate it.

During the meeting, the MPs said that the officials of the Finance Ministry and the concerned regulators should be called in the next meeting. A common opinion was that efforts should be made to protect the interest of investors or buyers, the sources added.

Notably, flagging the issue of misleading non-transparent advertising on cryptocurrency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired a comprehensive meeting on the way forward for cryptocurrency and related issues in which it was discussed that unregulated crypto cannot be allowed for money laundering and terror financing, according to government sources cited by news agency ANI.

The meeting was held after a consultative process done by the Reserve Bank of India, the Finance Ministry, and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in which global and Indian experts were consulted and global examples and best practices studied.