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Crude oil prices surge to 5%, record historic jump in nearly a month

Crude oil prices have recorded a historical jump since mid-May amid conflict in West Asia. Consequently, the oil prices have also recorded a spike.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jun 08, 2026, 03:33 PM IST

Crude oil prices surge to 5%, record historic jump in nearly a month
Crude oil prices surge to 5%, biggest since mid- May (ANI)
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Crude oil prices have recorded a historical jump since mid-May amid conflict in West Asia. Consequently, the oil prices have also recorded a spike. 

The spike has come at a time when Iran-Israel exchanged fires triggering fears of a continued conflict & tensions not easing anytime soon. After Tehran fired ballistic missiles at northern Israel, the Israeli Air Force retaliated, striking "military targets belonging to the Iranian terror regime in western and central Iran",

Brent Crude prices trade towards 98 dollars a barrel and WTI crude prices trade towards 95 dollars a barrel currently. 

Before this hike, crude oil rates increased by over 2 dollars per barrel after Israel on Sunday launched fresh strikes on Lebanon even as a ceasefire between ⁠the two countries is in place, ending all hopes of a reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and also the engery crisis stemming from it. 

The increase in the prices have helped in the recovery of most of last week’s losses, when oil prices were easing on hopes of a de-escalation.

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