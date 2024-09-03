Crown jewel of Ratan Tata to soon appoint new board members because...

The company is set to make significant changes to its board because of this reason

Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, is set to make significant changes to its board as senior members are set to retire or step down. Bhaskar Bhat, 70, a veteran member of the highest decision-making panel at Tata Group, will attend his last scheduled committee meeting on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) director Ralf Speth, 69, is also expected to step down soon, according to an Economic Times report.

Bhaskar Bhat, who is also the chairman of Tata SIA Airlines, which operates the Vistara brand, may continue in an advisory role until the merger of Air India and Tata SIA is completed. Tata Sons will present the merger plan to its board during the meeting on Tuesday.

With Bhat's exit, the Tata Sons board will now have executive representation in chairman N Chandrasekaran and group CFO Saurabh Agrawal, according to the report.

The board also includes Tata Trust nominees Vijay Singh, 76, and Venu Srinivasan, 71, alongside independent members Harish Manwani, Ajay Piramal, Anita M George, and Leo Puri.

As Tata Sons prepares to appoint new group nominees, names like TV Narendran, CEO of Tata Steel, and Noel Tata, chairman of Trent, are being considered. However, Noel Tata’s nomination may require approval from Tata Trusts.