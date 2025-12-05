Cristiano Ronaldo becomes investor in Perplexity AI, Indian-origin founder Aravind Srinivas says, 'Will work together to...'

Aravind Srinivas took to Instagram to announce the news of Ronaldo investing in the company.

Cristiano Ronaldo, the star footballer, has become an investor in the AI startup Perplexity AI. With the backing from Ronaldo, the company aims to combine AI innovation with global cultural influence. Perplexity founder and India-origin entrepreneur, Aravind Srinivas, took to Instagram to announce the news of Ronaldo investing in the company. Perplexity AI is a leading AI platform which competes with OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google Gemini.

Aravind Srinivas' thank-you note to Ronaldo

Perplexity CEO welcomed Ronaldo with enthusiasm, and wrote: "It’s an honor to be able to partner with @cristiano and welcome him as an investor to @perplexity. There’s a reason he’s the GOAT: he researches all the time on the latest techniques to recover and push the boundaries. We will work together to make Perplexity the best AI for asking questions!” Srinivas described the collaboration as an 'elite collab', underscoring the symbolic weight of having one of the world’s most recognised athletes backing his company.

What Ronaldo said on his investments in Perplexity

"Curiosity is a requirement for greatness. You win when you keep asking new questions every day. That’s why I am proud to announce my investment in Perplexity. Perplexity is powering the world’s curiosity, and together we will inspire everyone to ask more ambitious questions. http:// Perplexity.ai/ronaldo is just the beginning!," Wrote Ronaldo on X (formerly Twitter).