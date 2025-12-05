Irfan Pathan calls THIS Indian star 'unfortunate', hints end of road for 2026 T20 World Cup spot
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes investor in Perplexity AI, Indian-origin founder Aravind Srinivas says, 'Will work together to...'
From persecution in China to prison in India: Plight of three Uyghur Muslims
Netflix to buy Warner Bros film and streaming businesses for Rs 647463 crore? Here's what we know
Swara Bhasker's father-in-law SUFFERS from this fatal disease, her husband requests fans to pray: 'He helped thousands of patients, now...'
IND vs SA: Virat Kohli's red-hot form sets up blockbuster battle with Rohit Sharma for ICC No. 1 spot in 3rd ODI
Kavach 4.0 commissioned on 738 route km on Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Howrah lines, Railway Minister shares BIG update
Lighting Up The Global Stage: An Interview with Sehran Khan
A Conversation with Razan Saylami: From Lebanon to India’s Festival Spotlight
Siddharth Chawla: A Cinematic Visionary’s Journey in His Own Words
BUSINESS
Aravind Srinivas took to Instagram to announce the news of Ronaldo investing in the company.
Cristiano Ronaldo, the star footballer, has become an investor in the AI startup Perplexity AI. With the backing from Ronaldo, the company aims to combine AI innovation with global cultural influence. Perplexity founder and India-origin entrepreneur, Aravind Srinivas, took to Instagram to announce the news of Ronaldo investing in the company. Perplexity AI is a leading AI platform which competes with OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google Gemini.
Perplexity CEO welcomed Ronaldo with enthusiasm, and wrote: "It’s an honor to be able to partner with @cristiano and welcome him as an investor to @perplexity. There’s a reason he’s the GOAT: he researches all the time on the latest techniques to recover and push the boundaries. We will work together to make Perplexity the best AI for asking questions!” Srinivas described the collaboration as an 'elite collab', underscoring the symbolic weight of having one of the world’s most recognised athletes backing his company.
"Curiosity is a requirement for greatness. You win when you keep asking new questions every day. That’s why I am proud to announce my investment in Perplexity. Perplexity is powering the world’s curiosity, and together we will inspire everyone to ask more ambitious questions. http:// Perplexity.ai/ronaldo is just the beginning!," Wrote Ronaldo on X (formerly Twitter).