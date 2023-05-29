Crisis-hit Go First attempts to retain pilots with extra money, here's what it's offering

Battling to stay afloat, the Go First Airlines is attempting to retain its flying crew while it steers through insolvency proceedings. Pilots who are on the payrolls of Go First but are looking to move to another airline amid uncertain future are being offered up to Rs 1 lakh per month extra to stay.

First reported by Bloomberg based on an email it has seen, Go First is offering captains Rs 1 lakh a month and first officers Rs 50,000 a month to remain with the currently grounded airline. Go First is reportedly calling the extra money it is offering as “retention allowance”. The airline has sent a mail to its pilots about this, it was reported.

The offering is also being made by Go First to pilots who have already submitted their resignations but would be willing to take them back by June 15 and stay onboard. Go First is reportedly also offering a longevity bonus to staff serving for a long time.

Go First has also told its crew in the mail that it wouldn’t be long before it is back in the skies if things go according to its progress plans, it was further reported. A captain with Go First on average gets a salary of around Rs 5.3 lakh monthly, the report added. All Go First flights currently remain canceled till May 30.