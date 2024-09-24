Credit Card news: Airport lounge benefits you didn't know existed, here's a step-by-step guide to check perks

Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL) has revealed that lounges at Adani-operated airports will now welcome all major debit and credit cards from various access providers. This adjustment comes in response to the unexpected halt in lounge services by Dreamfolks Services.

This modification ensures that travelers can easily access airport lounges throughout India, as long as their card issuer supports lounge benefits, according to news agency ANI.

But how does one check if their credit card offers lounge benefits? Here's a quick guide:

How to check if your credit card gives lounge access

To check if your credit card provides lounge access, you can follow these steps:

1. Start by checking the benefits guide or terms and conditions that came with your credit card. Look for information on airport lounge access or complimentary lounge visits.

2. Go to the official website of your credit card issuer. Log in to your account and navigate to the section that details the perks and benefits of your specific credit card.

3. If you can't find the information online, reach out to your credit card issuer's customer service. You can usually find the customer service number on the back of your credit card.

4. Some credit cards are linked to lounge access programs like Priority Pass, LoungeKey, or others. Check if your credit card provides membership to any of these programs.

5. Many credit card companies have mobile apps that offer detailed information about card benefits, including lounge access. Check the app for any details on lounge privileges.

6. Some credit cards have symbols on the physical card indicating lounge access. Look for icons like Priority Pass, LoungeKey, or specific airline lounge symbols.

7. Check any recent emails, letters, or notifications from your credit card issuer. They may inform you about any updates or changes to your lounge access benefits.

Remember, the availability and extent of lounge access can vary based on the type of credit card you have and the specific terms and conditions associated with it. It's essential to understand the terms of your credit card benefits to make the most of them, including any lounge access privileges.