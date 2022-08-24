Search icon
‘Creator Cuts’, the first-ever video NFT marketplace, announced by Chingari

Short-video making app Chingari on Tuesday announced its first-ever video non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace called Creator Cuts.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 24, 2022, 08:52 AM IST

Chingari, an on-chain social media short-video making application has launched the video NFT (non-fungible token) marketplace named ‘Creator Cuts’, on Tuesday, to let creators mint their videos and sell them on the marketplace.
 
“At Chingari, empowering and enabling creators to engage effectively and intrinsically with their community has been the cornerstone of our success since our inception.
We believe in the immense potential of the Creator Economy and are wholly committed to its growth and democratisation across the spectrum. Towards this, we are always innovating and creating unique programs and propositions which lie at the cross-section of popular culture, ecosystem growth, and our business priorities.”  Sumit Ghosh, co-founder, CEO, Chingari, and GARI token, said.
 
According to the company, Creator Cuts will allow purchasers of these NFTs to get 10% of each day's earnings made by content creators in Gari, the platform's native token, as a result of views on their videos on the Chingari app.
 
The company continued by explaining that Creator Cuts is intended to not only give creators possibilities for financial gain and community involvement, but also to allow the community to connect with their favourite creators by owning a piece of their original artwork and earning money from it.
 
For those who don’t know what’s NFT, read below:
 
In simple terms, NFT or Non-Fungible Tokens is a unique digital collectible which can’t be replaced. These virtual tokens can be songs, movies, artworks, photographs, social media posts, etc. 
