Covid-19 hiring slump over? Top private firms in India recruit over 3 lakh people

With 2022 having been a less impactful year with regard to the Covid-19 pandemic, employment generation appears to be back on track. Over 3 lakh people have been hired by 8 out of 10 among top private firms in India by market cap during 2021-22.

The top sectors which are generating employment are IT, banking and retail, it was reported. Recruitments have also gained traction not just in metropolises but also Tier 2, 3 and 4 towns with firms on a nationwide hunt for talent.

The hiring spree is much more active than the past year when the dreaded Delta variant hit the world, also resulting in a destructive wave of the pandemic in India in mid-2021.

Firms hired almost three times more people this year compared to the recruitment numbers in the previous year, as per a report from The Indian Express.

Who hired how many people?

Top Indian conglomerate RIL recruited 1.07 lakh people this time, a massive jump from 40,716 in the bygone financial year, it was reported. It’s telecom subsidiary Jio led the way in generating employment.

In the UT sector, major hiring from TCS saw around 1.04 lakh people taken on board while Infosys hired over 54,000 people. The two IT services majors had hired around 40,000 and 17,000 people in the last financial year, respectively.

Recruitments also spiked in sectors like banking and aviation. A new report on the recruitment outlook also suggests that the intent to onboard new talent soared to 61 percent in the past quarter compared to 34 percent in the previous one.

