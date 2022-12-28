Covid-19: Air India Express issues covid guidelines for passengers flying from UAE to India

Air India Express issues covid guidelines for passengers flying from UAE to India

Air India Express issued guidelines for maintaining Covid-appropriate behaviour by passengers flying from the United Arab Emirates to India that were released on Tuesday.

The guideline indicates that all tourists should preferably be fully inoculated in accordance with their country's primary immunisation schedule that has been approved against Covid-19. The wearing of masks and physical distance are two additional safety measures to adopt when travelling.

"All guests should preferably be fully vaccinated as per the approved primary schedule of vaccination against COVID-19 in their country. All guests should preferably use masks and follow physical distancing on flights/travel and at all points of entry," the official Twitter handle of Air India Express tweeted.

Children below 12 years of age are exempted from post-arrival random testing under the guideline.

If a child is found to have COVID-19 symptoms upon arrival or while engaging in self-monitoring, they are merely required to submit to testing and get treatment in accordance with the protocol.

The Union Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) on Thursday declared to conduct at least 2% of random sampling tests on passengers arriving on overseas aircraft into the country as part of its COVID-19 preventative step.

The travellers will be identified by the airline and will be permitted to leave the airport after sample collection, according to a MoCA official statement. Those who test positive for the virus are quarantined, and samples from them are sent for genome sequencing.

The government had previously mandated COVID testing for passengers flying into the country from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, or Thailand.