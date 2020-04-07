Coronavirus: SpiceJet operates India’s first cargo-on-seat flight, uses passenger aircraft to transport vital supplies

Amid lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak, private carrier SpiceJet on Tuesday operated the country’s first cargo-on-seat flight carrying vital supplies in the passenger cabin and belly space from Delhi to Chennai.

The airline deployed a Boeing 737 NG aircraft after taking due approvals from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Ministry of Civil Aviation to transport essential supplies.

SpiceJet carried 11 tons of vital supplies in passenger aircraft.

The aircraft will do five rotations on Tuesday to ensure that vital supplies are delivered in the shortest possible time.

SpiceJet has carried more than 1400 tons of cargo operating around 200 domestic and international cargo flights since nationwide lockdown over COVID-19 began last month.

This is the first time in the country that a passenger aircraft was used to transport cargo, the airline said.

Special seat covers made from flame-proof material were used to cover the seats and the cargo on seat was secured with restraints. To ensure optimum utilisation of space, the overhead bin, were also used, SpiceJet said.

The aircraft flew from Delhi to Chennai. From Chennai, it operated to Surat and from Surat, it flew back to Chennai. The aircraft will operate from Chennai to Mumbai and from Mumbai to Delhi later on Tuesday with cargo on-board.