Coronavirus Pandemic: India partially lifts export ban on Hydroxychloroquine

Indian authorities have partially lifted the ban on the export of Hydroxychloroquine which is being pushed by US President Donald Trump as a gamechanger for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

The US has placed a huge order for hydroxychloroquine as the number of coronavirus cases rise in the country.

"Depending on the availability of stock after meeting domestic requirements, existing orders will be cleared," sources in India said.

The Department of Pharmaceuticals under the Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) will decide on allocations depending on the humanitarian situation and COVID related situation in any foreign country.

"In view of the humanitarian aspects of COVID19 pandemic, it has been decided that India would licence paracetamol and Hydroxychloroquine in appropriate quantities to all our neighbouring countries who are dependent on our capabilities," the MEA said on Tuesday.

"We will also be supplying these essential drugs to some nations who have been particularly badly affected by the pandemic. We would therefore discourage any speculation in this regard or any attempts to politicise the matter:," the ministry said.

Earlier, sources said, "On basis of domestic supply and taking into consideration importance of diplomatic relations a call will be taken. Its a function of demand and supply. If a scope is present.. but country requirement first."

In an order issued on April 4, India's Directorate General of Foreign Trade had announced the total prohibition of the export of hydroxychloroquine and formulations made of hydroxychloroquine "without exception". India has received requests from 30 countries for hydroxychloroquine.

Several world leaders have personally raised the request with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the recent conversation they had with him.

On Sunday, Trump said he made a request to release Hydroxycholoroquine for the US in a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Modi.

"I called Prime Minister Modi of India this morning. They make large amounts of Hydroxychloroquine. India is giving it serious consideration," Trump said.

On Monday, Trump said he would be surprised if India did not allow the export of Hydroxychloroquine tablets to the United States and there may be retaliation if the supply is not allowed.

"I spoke to him (PM Modi), Sunday morning and I said we appreciate it that you are allowing our supply to come out, if he doesn't allow it to come out, that would be okay, but of course, there may be retaliation, why wouldn't there be?" Trump said when asked about the supply of Hydroxychloroquine from India.

According to Johns Hopkins University tracker, the US has recorded over 368,000 cases and over nearly 11,000 deaths from COVID-19. Health experts have projected that 100,000-200,000 people may die of coronavirus in the US.