Coronavirus Outbreak: PM Modi lauds Zee Group for pledging contribution to PM-CARES fund

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday lauded Zee Group for contributing to the emergency fund to deal with coronavirus outbreak in India.

Zee Entertainment has pledged to match the amount contributed by its over 3500 employees. The amount collected will be donated to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund.

"3500+ employees of ZEE to virtually join hands and contribute towards PM CARES Fund. ZEE to match the amount contributed by the employees and the collective amount will be donated to PM CARES Fund. @narendramodi @PMOIndia," Punit Goenka, MD & CEO, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Responding to Mr Goenka on Twitter, Prime Minister Modi said, "I appreciate the Zee Group for contributing to PM-CARES. This will make our fight against COVID-19 even stronger," ending the tweet with hashtag #IndiaFightsCorona.

PM-CARES Fund is a special fund set up for providing relief to the persons affected by the outbreak of coronavirus. From corporate to celebrities, the fund has been flooded with donations since Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an appeal in this regard.

The donations made to the PM-CARES Fund are eligible for 100% deduction under section 80G of the IT Act, the government has said.

So far, India has recorded 4421 coronavirus cases with 114 people losing their lives to the disease.