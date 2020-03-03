Coronavirus outbreak: India restricts export of 26 drugs as 3 new cases detected

Headlines

Unlock Radiant Winter Skin: Seize Independence Day Deals for a Season of Nourishment and Savings

Ben Stokes returns to ODI cricket, rekindles England's hope of defending ICC Men's World Cup title

'Bahut jaldi tere ko goli...': Urfi Javed receives death threat, calls it 'regular day' in her life

Jawan is reportedly Shah Rukh Khan's most expensive film ever, made on huge budget of...

Mild earthquake hits Noida's Gautam Buddha Nagar

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Unlock Radiant Winter Skin: Seize Independence Day Deals for a Season of Nourishment and Savings

Ben Stokes returns to ODI cricket, rekindles England's hope of defending ICC Men's World Cup title

India's first superstar gave 17 hits in a row, but his stardom ended just 3 years later, never gave another blockbuster

8 Foods to get rid of dark circles

Weight loss tips: Vegetarian mini meals to shed extra kilos

Herbs and spices to boost mood

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

"He wanted to have a chat": Virat Kohli recalls first interaction with Pakistan's captain Babar Azam

Video: Houses collapses after landslide in Shimla; Rescure operations underway

From YouTube stardom to Bigg Boss triumph: Everything about Elvish Yadav; story and journey

'Bahut jaldi tere ko goli...': Urfi Javed receives death threat, calls it 'regular day' in her life

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav finally opens up about his mystery girlfriend, reveals 'woh Punjab se...'

India's first superstar gave 17 hits in a row, but his stardom ended just 3 years later, never gave another blockbuster

HomeBusiness

Business

Coronavirus outbreak: India restricts export of 26 drugs as 3 new cases detected

While two cases - one each from Delhi and Telangana - were reported among people who had a travel history to foreign countries, the third case has been confirmed from Rajasthan where an Italian tourist has been tested positive.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 04, 2020, 12:01 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

As three fresh cases of novel coronavirus were reported in India, the government on Tuesday restricted export of about 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and formulations including antibiotics, vitamins and hormones with immediate effect.

This came as the government prepares to battle the disease with three fresh cases reported within two days. While two cases - one each from Delhi and Telangana - were reported among people who had a travel history to foreign countries, the third case has been confirmed from Rajasthan where an Italian tourist has been tested positive. 

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has restricted export of APIs and formulations like Paracetamol, Tinidazole, Metronidaxole, Vitamins B1, B6, B 12, hormone progesterone, formulations made of Chromaphenicol, formulations made of Ornidazole, among others, a notification dated March 3 said.

Some of these APIs are primarily made in Hubei province of China, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak. 

The decision was taken on the recommendations of a committee constituted by the Department of Pharmaceuticals under the chairmanship of Dr Eshwara Reddy, Joint Drugs Controller, Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) to address the issues of drug security in the country.

The committee, in its report, has mentioned that the present stock-inhand of the APIs may be sufficient for 2 to 3 months to manufacture formulations and also given certain recommendations.  

The committee has said that there is no need to panic so far as drug security is concerned.

Based on the recommendations of the Committee, the department has issued necessary instructions to National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) and state Governments to ensure adequate supply of APIs and formulations at affordable prices in the market and to prevent black-marketing, illegal hoarding, creating artificial shortages in the country. 

NPPA has also written to states, requesting them to closely monitor the production and availability of APIs and formulations to prevent the black marketing and hoarding in their states and UTs as well as to ensure that there is no violation of provisions of Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013 with regard to compliance of ceiling prices/ permissible increase in prices of scheduled/ non-scheduled formulations respectively. 

As per the latest available information, the government said, most of the Chinese companies manufacturing pharmaceutical ingredients, excluding those in Hubei province, have now resumed operations partially and expected to resume fully by end of March. 

There are no restrictions on the export of APIs from China. Chinese companies are willing to export to India. However, logistics sector has not yet resumed operations fully. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

PM Modi meets American delegates, calls for strong bipartisan support from US Congress

This film, released August 15 1947, was independent India's first hit; had a big star as extra, saw long queues at halls

Jailer becomes highest-grossing Tamil film of 2023 in six days, Rajinikanth film beats Vijay's Varisu, Mani Ratnam's PS2

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav finally opens up about his mystery girlfriend, reveals 'woh Punjab se...'

‘I have many…’: Cricketer Virat Kohli reveals why Independence Day is special for him

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

Janhvi Kapoor shares her ‘mood’ after Bawaal screenings, price of her outfit will leave you shocked

Popular Hollywood films inspired by Hinduism

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE