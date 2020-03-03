Coronavirus outbreak: India restricts export of 26 drugs as 3 new cases detected

While two cases - one each from Delhi and Telangana - were reported among people who had a travel history to foreign countries, the third case has been confirmed from Rajasthan where an Italian tourist has been tested positive.

As three fresh cases of novel coronavirus were reported in India, the government on Tuesday restricted export of about 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and formulations including antibiotics, vitamins and hormones with immediate effect.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has restricted export of APIs and formulations like Paracetamol, Tinidazole, Metronidaxole, Vitamins B1, B6, B 12, hormone progesterone, formulations made of Chromaphenicol, formulations made of Ornidazole, among others, a notification dated March 3 said.

Some of these APIs are primarily made in Hubei province of China, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak.

The decision was taken on the recommendations of a committee constituted by the Department of Pharmaceuticals under the chairmanship of Dr Eshwara Reddy, Joint Drugs Controller, Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) to address the issues of drug security in the country.

The committee, in its report, has mentioned that the present stock-inhand of the APIs may be sufficient for 2 to 3 months to manufacture formulations and also given certain recommendations.

The committee has said that there is no need to panic so far as drug security is concerned.

Based on the recommendations of the Committee, the department has issued necessary instructions to National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) and state Governments to ensure adequate supply of APIs and formulations at affordable prices in the market and to prevent black-marketing, illegal hoarding, creating artificial shortages in the country.

NPPA has also written to states, requesting them to closely monitor the production and availability of APIs and formulations to prevent the black marketing and hoarding in their states and UTs as well as to ensure that there is no violation of provisions of Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013 with regard to compliance of ceiling prices/ permissible increase in prices of scheduled/ non-scheduled formulations respectively.

As per the latest available information, the government said, most of the Chinese companies manufacturing pharmaceutical ingredients, excluding those in Hubei province, have now resumed operations partially and expected to resume fully by end of March.

There are no restrictions on the export of APIs from China. Chinese companies are willing to export to India. However, logistics sector has not yet resumed operations fully.