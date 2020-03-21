Coronavirus: IndiGo to operate only 60% domestic flights on Sunday after PM's 'Janata Curfew' call

As the number of positive coronavirus cases rises in India and the travel reduces amid calls for 'social distancing', private carrier Indigo has said it is trimming down its domestic India operations by approximately 25% for now.

On Sunday, the airline will be operating approximately 60% of its normal domestic schedule in view of the call of 'Janata Curfew' announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"On Sunday 22nd March, in line with the Janata Curfew announced by the Prime Minister on 19th March, the airline will be operating approximately 60% of its normal domestic schedule, in order to accommodate those with urgent travel requirements on that day," IndiGo said in a statement.

"Going forward, responding to the various travel restrictions imposed worldwide, most of our international flights are suspended and additionally, given the reduction in domestic demand, we are trimming our domestic India operations by approximately 25% for now," it added.

In this fluid situation, IndiGo will continually review operations to match capacity to demand, the low-cost carrier said.

The Prime Minister on Thursday called for a 'Janata curfew' from 7 am to 9 pm on March 22, saying no citizen, barring those in essential services, should get out of their houses. The experience will serve the nation well and will show India's readiness to take on the coronavirus challenge, he said.

"This Sunday, that is on March 22, all citizens must follow this curfew from 7 am until 9 pm. During this curfew, we shall neither leave our homes, nor get onto the streets and refrain from roaming about in our societies or areas. Only those associated with emergency and essential services may leave their homes," Modi said during his address to the nation.

The move was aimed at creating awareness about "social distancing" which is a powerful weapon in the fight against coronavirus.

Railways on Friday said that no passenger train will originate from any railway station in the country from midnight to 10 pm on Sunday.

The order said stated that mail and express trains will also stop services from 4 am to 10 pm on Sunday while all suburban train services will be reduced to a bare minimum as well.