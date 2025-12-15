FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
A Tale of Two Visits: Why Pele's Kolkata visit endures but Lionel Messi's collapsed

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reviews Dhurandhar, calls Ranveer Singh 'shapeshifter', congratulates Aditya Dhar: 'Just stunning to...'

Former Sri Lankan cricketer Arjuna Ranatunga to be arrested in oil scam case

Anant Ambani to host Lionel Messi at...after Delhi event today

Corona Remedies IPO: Pharma firm's shares make remarkable market debut with 35% rise, mcap reaches Rs...

IPL 2026 Auction Live Streaming: When and where to watch event in India, venue, presenter, purse left, and more

Zee Media wins 91 awards at ENBA 2024, reinforces leadership in Indian journalism

School Holiday December 16: Are schools in Delhi closed? Amid GRAP-4, orders schools, offices to...

Sohail Khan apologises for riding bike without helmet, reveals reason for breaking the law: 'I avoid wearing them as...'

THIS Chinese billionaire fathered over 100 children in US, wants 50 'high-quality sons' for...; know how he's linked to Elon Musk

BUSINESS

Corona Remedies IPO: Pharma firm's shares make remarkable market debut with 35% rise, mcap reaches Rs...

IPO of Corona Remedies received 137.04 times subscription last week.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Dec 15, 2025, 07:19 PM IST

Corona Remedies IPO: Pharma firm's shares make remarkable market debut with 35% rise, mcap reaches Rs...
Corona Remedies IPO: Shares of pharma firm Corona Remedies Ltd closed with a premium of over 35 per cent against the issue price of Rs 1,062 per share on Monday. The stock started trading at Rs 1,452, a jump of 36.72 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. During the day, it surged 41.14 per cent to Rs 1,499 before settling at Rs 1,437.20, up 35.32 per cent. At the NSE, shares listed at a premium of 38.41 per cent at Rs 1,470. Shares of the firm ended at Rs 1,438.40, a jump of 35.44 per cent, PTI reported.

Corona Remedies Market Cap

The market valuation of Corona Remedies stood at Rs 8,789.93 crore. In volume terms, 16.33 lakh shares of the firm were traded at the BSE and 128.89 lakh shares on the NSE during the day.

Corona Remedies IPO

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Corona Remedies received 137.04 times subscription last week. The Rs 655.37-crore IPO was priced at Rs 1,008-1,062 per share. Headquartered in Ahmedabad, Corona Remedies is a pharmaceutical formulation company engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing products in women's healthcare, cardio-diabetes, pain management, urology and other therapeutic areas.

READ | Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani plan BIG move, in talks to acquire stake in Rs 668 crore company to take on Tata, it is...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
