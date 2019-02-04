Construction equipment industry feels IL&FS pinch

With liquidity crisis gripping NBFCs post the IL&FS fiasco, growth in construction industry has halved in recent months, said a construction equipment makers' body

10% – construction equipment industry growth slowed to

20% – sector grew before the IL&FS crisis

90-95% – of construction equipment are financed

70-75% – NBFCs share in construction equipment financing business

200 – basis point rise in finance cost

All the stakeholders are working closely to overcome this crisis and the same will be eased by March if there is no stress in the system or other NBFCs," Arvind Garg, president, Indian Construction Equipment Manufacturers' Association