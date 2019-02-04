Construction equipment industry feels IL&FS pinch
With liquidity crisis gripping NBFCs post the IL&FS fiasco, growth in construction industry has halved in recent months, said a construction equipment makers' body
10% – construction equipment industry growth slowed to
20% – sector grew before the IL&FS crisis
90-95% – of construction equipment are financed
70-75% – NBFCs share in construction equipment financing business
200 – basis point rise in finance cost
All the stakeholders are working closely to overcome this crisis and the same will be eased by March if there is no stress in the system or other NBFCs," Arvind Garg, president, Indian Construction Equipment Manufacturers' Association