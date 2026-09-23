Conflict of Interest? Did Chandrasekaran hide his family's TVS Motor links, influence Tata Sons' vote to reappoint him?

According to Ministry of Corporate Affairs records, Hanno One Warehousing Pvt. Ltd, set up in March 2025, has Chandrasekaran’s wife Lalitha and son Pranav as directors.

Family members of Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran have business relations with TVS Motor Co. Ltd, as per documents, triggering governance questions after TVS Motor Chairman Emeritus Venu Srinivasan's crucial vote helped Chandrasekaran secure another term.

N Chandrasekaran's family's TVS Motor link

Chandrasekaran’s wife Lalitha and son Pranav are directors of Hanno One Warehousing Pvt Ltd, incorporated in March 2025, Mint reported citing Ministry of Corporate Affairs and state registration records.

According to the report, 99.99% of Hanno One is owned by Hanno Infra LLP, where Lalitha signed on behalf of the LLP, and Pranav owns one share directly.

However, Neither Srinivasan nor Chandrasekaran updated the Tata Sons board about the external link, an executive familiar with the matter said, potentially violating the Tata Code of Conduct. Tata Sons said the incorporation of the family members’ company had been disclosed and the specific business transaction did not require disclosure, while Tata Trusts said no such disclosure was made to it by Srinivasan, deepening differences at the helm of India’s biggest conglomerate.

Tata code requires board disclosure on conflicts

A vice-chairman of Tata Trusts and a member of Tata Sons’ nomination and remuneration committee (NRC) that reviews Chandrasekaran’s performance, Srinivasan’s role is under scrutiny. The Tata code of conduct states a conflict of interest happens when an employee “can get an unfair benefit, for themselves, a family member, or someone close, by making or influencing decisions about any deal,” and requires executive directors to report actual or potential conflicts to the board.

According to Ministry of Corporate Affairs records, Hanno One Warehousing Pvt. Ltd, set up in March 2025, has Chandrasekaran’s wife Lalitha and son Pranav as directors. Mint, after an eight-month investigation, reviewed documents showing Hanno Infra LLP holds 99.99% of the company, with Lalitha signing for the LLP. Pranav, 28, a Yale graduate, owns one share directly.

TVS Motor signs lease deal with Hanno One

State registration records showed that in June 2025, three months after Hanno One was founded, TVS Motor leased 17 acres of farmland in Uddanapalli village in Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri district to the company. In November, HDFC Bank offered a Rs 60 crore construction loan to Hanno One, secured against its lease rights and the building to be built, as per the bank’s term sheet reviewed by Mint. How the company forged its business partnership with TVS Motor and its bank borrowing was uncovered in Mint’s eight-month investigation.

The 3.3 lakh sq. ft ‘TVS Motors Warehouse Project’, slated to be completed by March 2027, is estimated to cost Rs 106.3 crore as per the term sheet. The TVS lease terms, including rent, are not in public domain.

"Hanno One Warehousing P Ltd was a company incorporated on 10th March 2025 by wife and Son of Mr. N Chandrasekaran. In April 2025, a disclosure was made of this to all companies in which Mr. N Chandrasekaran is the chairman,” said a spokesperson for Tata Sons.

“TVS Motors is an independent listed entity and one of India’s large companies. It has no dealings with the Tata Group of companies”.

“A transaction between TVS Motor and a company which is run by his son, who is an independent entrepreneur, is not required to be disclosed to Tata Sons or any of the Tata companies,” the spokesperson said.

No disclosure by Srinivasan to Tata Trusts

However, Tata Trusts told Mint separately that no such disclosure was made by Srinivasan to its trustees. It said it could not independently confirm if disclosures were made to the Tata Sons board and noted it would assess its institutional response if the allegations are established.

“The Tata Trusts can confirm that no such disclosures were made to the trustees in this regard by Mr Srinivasan,” said a spokesperson for Tata Trusts. “We are given to understand that no such disclosures were made to the board of Tata Sons either, but since the Trusts do not have independent access to proceedings of the board, apart from their nominee directors having access to board papers, we cannot definitively comment on this”. “If the allegations are proven to be true, the Trusts will evaluate the nature of their institutional response to these and act appropriately,” the spokesperson added.

Why is Chandrasekaran’s role in spotlight?

The issue has gained attention as Srinivasan is vice-chairman of Tata Trusts and a member of Tata Sons’ nomination and remuneration committee, which evaluates the chairman’s performance and remuneration.

On September 17, Srinivasan was among four Tata Sons directors who backed another five-year term for Chandrasekaran, while Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata opposed the proposal.

The Tata Code of Conduct requires executive directors to disclose actual or potential conflicts involving themselves or immediate family members.