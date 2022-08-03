Company posts job opening for ‘Chief Candy Officer’, offers salary of Rs 61 lakh

Photo: Pixabay

The job market has evolved over the years and new career avenues have opened for the youth. Some of these career lines can be a little out of the ordinary. For example: Chief Candy Officer.

This apparent job posting requires tasting delicious sweet treats at its core. Posted by a Canadian company by the name of Candy Funhouse, this is a real job opening and not a joke. The salary offered is not just competitive but even eye opening.

Lakhs of rupees are on offer for the person who fits the job profile and is hired as the Chief Candy Officer. The person will have to be the tastemaster for a wide variety of confectionary products - from chocolate bars to candies.

Hiring: CHIEF CANDY OFFICER! Are you passionate about CANDY, POP CULTURE and FUN? Get paid 6 figures to lead our Candyologists. Job is open to ages 5+, you can even apply on behalf of your kid! #DreamJob #hiring #careers #candy pic.twitter.com/p9mmlPg5R6 — Candy Funhouse (@candyfunhouseca) July 19, 2022

Chief Candy Officer job: What is the offer, work profile?

The company is offering a salary of $78,000 (over Rs 61 lakh) and up to $100,000 (over Rs 79 lakh). Moreover, you do not have to be an adult to be eligible for this mind-blowing job. The minimum age requirement as specified by the company is 5 years and above.

As if the job needed to be any more attractive, the profile also offers the opportunity to work from home instead of having to come to the office regularly. This job was posted in July and the last date to apply is August 31, 2022.

As part of the job, the individual hired will have to taste 3,500 candies every month. That means tasting 117 candies every day. Now that depends on your sweet tooth and how you wish to regulate your diet.

Undoubtedly, the company has received an overwhelming response for the job offer. Some unexpected applications have been received, revealed Candy Funhouse CEO Jameel Hejaji. Several interested families have even posted video applications for their children of ages 7-8 years.

