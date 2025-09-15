Commercial LPG shortage hits restaurants, hotels in Mumbai, Bengaluru, govt prioritises domestic LPG, takes strict steps

A commercial LPG shortage is affecting hotels and restaurants nationwide, with many forced to suspend operations. The government has formed a three-member committee to address grievances and prioritise domestic LPG supply.

A commercial LPG shortage is affecting hotels and restaurants nationwide, with many forced to suspend operations. The government has formed a three-member committee to address grievances and prioritise domestic LPG supply. The Bangalore Hotels Association released a notice stating, “The supply of gas cylinders for commercial use has been stopped from today. Essential services like senior citizens, students, and hospitals rely on it. Immediate action is expected from Union Ministers to resume commercial gas supply.”

In Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal witnessed a temporary halt in commercial LPG cylinder distribution. National Vice President of the LPG Association RK Gupta confirmed that commercial cylinders have not been issued since yesterday, except for hospitals and educational institutions. “The next booking will be allowed after a 25-day inter-booking period to avoid hoarding, and there is no shortage as claimed by oil companies,” he said. Additionally, Industry representatives emphasised that domestic LPG supply remains the top priority.

Federation President Chandra Prakash added, “The govt, oil companies, and distributors are focused on domestic cylinders first; essential commercial services like hospitals are prioritised, but supply to restaurants has been temporarily halted.”

This comes in the backdrop of escalating war in West Asia between Iran, Israel and the United States, which has spread to the Gulf countries. Due to reprioritisation, domestic LPG production has increased by 10 per cent in the last few days and consignment of LPG and LNG is coming from various sources. The sources said a new consignment of LPG/LNG is expected very soon. “We were in crisis earlier, but today we are not in any crisis of petroleum products. Indian refineries are running at full capacity as they were operating before the Iran-Israel conflict,” a source said. “We are sourcing 70 per cent of our crude oil supply from non-Strait of Hormuz sources. We entered this disruption better prepared,” the source added.

The sources also said that India will recover better than other countries once the West Asia crisis is over. The government, they said, has not made any decision to curb the export of refined oil. Meanwhile, the Union Government has invoked the Essential Commodities Act (EC Act) to secure the nation’s energy supply. The move has led to a temporary tightening of commercial LPG availability.

To mitigate the impact of disrupted shipping lanes in the Strait of Hormuz, the government has mandated a reprioritisation of fuel resources. Refineries have been directed to maximise domestic LPG production specifically for household use. Priority supply (up to 100%) is now reserved for domestic piped natural gas, CNG for transport, and essential pipeline operations. Fertilizer plants are allocated 70%, while other industrial consumers and tea industries are receiving 80% of their six-month average. All stakeholders in the gas supply chain--from producers to distributors--are now legally required to submit real-time data on production, stocks, and consumption to the Central Government.

The government acknowledges the strain this has placed on the hospitality sector. Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has established a three-member committee--comprising Executive Directors from IOC, HPCL, and BPCL--tasked with reviewing the grievances of restaurants, hotels, and catering associations. “The genuine requirement of restaurant associations for commercial LPG will be met,” a government source stated, noting that the committee will re-prioritise supplies based on verified operational needs.

The crisis has triggered localised shortages in states like Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu, where restaurant associations have warned of potential closures. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah has formally urged the Union Minister to address the unintended shortage in Bengaluru, highlighting the threat to the city's food service industry.Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin has reached out to the Prime Minister, seeking support for the hospitality sector alongside efforts to ensure the safety of Indian citizens and fishermen in the affected Gulf regions.

