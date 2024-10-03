College DROP OUT Mukesh Ambani's first business was not Reliance, know from where he started

Business
Under Mukesh Ambani's leadership, Reliance expanded significantly, including the launch of Reliance Infocomm Limited (now Reliance Communications), which grew into one of India’s largest telecom companies.
Dhirubhai Ambani called Mukesh back from his MBA studies to help oversee the establishment of a PFY production facility. In 1981, Mukesh left Stanford, returned to India, and took on the responsibility of building the factory, marking the beginning of his active involvement in the family business.
Mukesh also played a pivotal role in developing the world’s largest oil refinery in Jamnagar, Gujarat. By 2010, the refinery's capacity had reached 660,000 barrels per day (30 million tons per year). This massive project, which involved an investment of approximately Rs 100,000 crore, includes petrochemical production, power generation, port facilities, and other essential infrastructure.