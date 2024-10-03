Business

College DROP OUT Mukesh Ambani's first business was not Reliance, know from where he started

Under Mukesh Ambani's leadership, Reliance expanded significantly, including the launch of Reliance Infocomm Limited (now Reliance Communications), which grew into one of India’s largest telecom companies.

Mukesh Ambani is not only one of India's wealthiest figures but also ranks among the richest people worldwide. As the chairman of Reliance Industries, a conglomerate involved in petrochemicals, refining, and oil and gas exploration, Ambani's net worth stands at USD 80.7 billion (Rs 7.65 lakh crore). Forbes Magazine places him among the top 10 wealthiest individuals globally. But what was his first business, learn here. Mukesh D. Ambani, a graduate in Chemical Engineering from the Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai, initially pursued an MBA at Stanford University. However, in 1980, when the Indian government, led by Indira Gandhi, introduced the Polyester Fiber Yarn (PFY) initiative, Reliance Industries, founded by Mukesh's father, Dhirubhai Ambani, successfully secured a license despite competition from major players like Tata, Birla, and 43 other companies. Dhirubhai Ambani called Mukesh back from his MBA studies to help oversee the establishment of a PFY production facility. In 1981, Mukesh left Stanford, returned to India, and took on the responsibility of building the factory, marking the beginning of his active involvement in the family business. Under Mukesh Ambani's leadership, Reliance expanded significantly, including the launch of Reliance Infocomm Limited (now Reliance Communications), which grew into one of India’s largest telecom companies. Mukesh also played a pivotal role in developing the world’s largest oil refinery in Jamnagar, Gujarat. By 2010, the refinery's capacity had reached 660,000 barrels per day (30 million tons per year). This massive project, which involved an investment of approximately Rs 100,000 crore, includes petrochemical production, power generation, port facilities, and other essential infrastructure.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.