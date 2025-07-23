Coldplay kiss cam scandal: Why has Astronomer not fired HR head Kristin Cabot yet? Legal experts say...

Will Jamaat-e-Islami capture Bangladesh in next election? It flexes its muscles by...
BUSINESS
After the viral scandal involving two employees of the US tech company Astronomer, many people have been wondering why despite the former chief executive officer (CEO) Andy Byron's resignation, the Human Resource (HR) head Kristin Cabot is still part of the firm. Now, legal experts have shed light on why that might be the case. Cabot is notably still listed on the New York-based company's official website's "Leadership" section, raising doubts and questions.
What do legal experts say?
While Cabot has been sent on leave, employment lawyers suggest that liability concerns may be keeping Astronomer from terminating her services right away. "In a real-world big company, you can't just fire someone because the headlines are ugly. There are likely contracts, internal investigations, and legal issues involved. If HR greenlit what happened with Coldplay, and there is a supporting paper trail, heads will likely roll. It just might take a few more days before the axe drops," attorney Nicole Brenecki said, according to The New York Post.
What are other possible reasons?
Attorney William Cafaro said the company might be currently negotiating an exit agreement with Cabot before her imminent departure. Meanwhile, attorney Douglas Wigdor speculated there might be details about the ex-CEO and the HR executive's relationship that aren't known to the public as yet. He noted that the outcome of the ongoing internal probe will eventually have a key impact on Cabot's future at the company. "Maybe there's more to the story from her. That's possible about how it came to be that they're at this concert and they're embracing. It's a short video, so it's hard to know what exactly is going on," the lawyer said.