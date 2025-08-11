Cola War grips Sri Lanka: Can Mukesh Ambani beat Coca-Cola and PepsiCo?

Will Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Consumer Products be able to make its presence felt and snatch market share from PepsiCo and Coca-Cola in Sri Lanka? It has joined hands with Ceylon Cold Stores and launched Campa Cola in the island nation.

Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Consumer Products (RCPL) has launched Campa in Sri Lanka. Taking the help of Ceylon Cold Stores (manufacturer and distributor of the Elephant House brand), it introduced the iconic Campa Beverages brand to the island nation. The partnership between the two giants may be called a new phase in the relationship, as the company has built on previous collaboration, which successfully launched Elephant House Beverages into the Indian market in February last year. The partnership aims to offer greater choice and innovation to Sri Lankan consumers with high-quality, affordable beverages. Campa's entry into Sri Lanka reinforces RCPL's commitment to expanding its consumer brands across key overseas markets.

When did Reliance acquire Campa Cola?

Reliance Consumer Products acquired Campa Cola in 2022 and reintroduced it to Indian consumers in 2023. It has revitalised a legacy brand that captured the imagination of generations in the 1970s and 1980s. The brand's entry into Sri Lanka is supported by the strong market presence of Ceylon Cold Stores, a subsidiary of the John Keells Group, with its established distribution reach and operational scale. The partnership aims to deliver products that bring together nostalgia and relevance, tapping into a wide base of consumers looking for refreshing options.

In a statement issued by the company, Ketan Mody, Executive Director at Reliance Consumer Products Limited, said, "We are excited to enter the Sri Lankan market with our valued partner Elephant House Beverages. Campa is a heritage Indian brand founded more than 50 years ago that continues to enjoy the love of the consumers." He added, "We are investing for the long-term and see great potential for accelerated growth in the region. We have a track record of delivering innovative and global-quality products at honest and affordable price points to customers. We are delighted to come together with our partner today to transform the beverage experience for consumers across Sri Lanka."

Can Reliance Consumer expand its base in Sri Lanka?

Expressing his confidence over introducing a new wave of fans to its refreshing taste across all consumers in Sri Lanka, he emphasized, "Campa Cola has multi-generational relevance and reignites a memory and prompts consumers to revisit and relive those cherished moments. Campa isn't just a drink; it's a revival of a legacy, a taste of India, and a celebration of the spirit of today's youth. We're confident it will. "

Echoing the sentiments, President of John Keells Consumer Foods Sector, Daminda Gamlath, said, "We are proud to collaborate with leading global conglomerate Reliance Consumer Products to bring Campa Beverages to Sri Lanka. This partnership reflects our dedication to offering consumers high-quality, diverse beverage choices that are rooted in heritage." He added, "This strategic alliance not only expands our beverage portfolio but also reinforces our position as a dominant local player in the country's competitive beverage market. We look forward to leveraging our robust distribution network and market expertise to establish the Campa brand in Sri Lanka, just as it has been in India for generations."

Can Campa beat Coca-Cola, Pepsi?

The Campa portfolio in Sri Lanka includes Campa Cola, Lemon, Orange, and the energy range featuring Campa NRG Gold Boost and Berry Kik, the statement said. Priced competitively at Rs100 for 250 ml bottles, the range promises both value and appeal for everyday refreshment needs. Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL) is the FMCG arm of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL). However, US beverage firms PepsiCo and Coca-Cola are the biggest players in the Sri Lankan market, and the Indian company will have to fight them to carve out its share.

(With inputs from ANI)