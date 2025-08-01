Twitter
BUSINESS

This IT firm beats Ratan Tata's TCS, Narayana Murthy's Infosys in revenue growth, profit rises 14% to Rs...

The IT services company raised the lower end of its full-year revenue growth forecast, pegging it at a 4 to 6 per cent range.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 01, 2025, 03:49 PM IST

This IT firm beats Ratan Tata's TCS, Narayana Murthy's Infosys in revenue growth, profit rises 14% to Rs...

Cognizant has reported better-than-expected growth with net profit rising 14 per cent year-on-year to USD 645 million (Rs 5646 crore) for the June 2025 quarter, compared to USD 566 million in the same quarter last year. The US-headquartered IT services company raised the lower end of its full-year revenue growth forecast, pegging it at a 4 to 6 per cent range. Cognizant runs on a January-to-December fiscal year cycle.

Cognizant revenue

Cognizant's revenue for the second quarter was USD 5.25 billion, representing an 8.1 per cent year-over-year increase or a 7.2 per cent increase in constant currency terms, according to the earnings release. Cognizant surpassed Bloomberg estimates of USD 5.19 billion. On a constant-currency basis, it was up 7.2 per cent. Both numbers were better than Indian rivals TCS and Infosys, a Business Standard report said. TCS’s revenue was down 3.1 per cent on constant currency, and Infosys’s was up 3.8 per cent.

"Our second quarter revenue performance exceeded the high end of our guidance range, underscoring the effectiveness of our strategy to build a resilient and durable portfolio that positions us to win in the AI era," Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar S said. The full-year 2025 revenue is expected to be USD 20.7-21.1 billion, growth of 4.7-6.7 per cent (4-6 per cent in constant currency).

READ | BIG move by Deepinder Goyal as his LAT Aerospace unveils plan to build indigenous...

Cognizant headcount
 
Total headcount as of June 30, 2025, was 343,800, an increase of 7,500 from both Q1 2025 and Q2 2024. "On a trailing-twelve-months basis, Voluntary Attrition - Tech Services was 15.2 per cent in the second quarter of 2025, as compared to 15.8 per cent and 13.6 per cent in the first quarter of 2025 and second quarter of 2024, respectively," the release said.

(With inputs from PTI)

