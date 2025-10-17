Coca-Cola eyes Rs 8801 crore IPO as Mukesh Ambani's Campa Cola makes comeback, possible listing in...

Diwali 2025 Muhurat Trading on Oct 21: Why is it scheduled in the afternoon this year? Know here
Coca-Cola, the global beverage giant, is reportedly planning to take its Indian bottling arm, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt. Ltd. (HCCB), public, a Bloomberg report said, quoting sources familiar with the matter. The company has held talks with investment bankers to explore a potential USD 1 billion (Rs 8801 crore) initial public offering (IPO) that could value the unit at around USD 10 billion.
If the IPO moves forward, it is expected to take place next year. The discussions are still in early stages, and Coca-Cola has not yet appointed bankers for the deal. Details such as timing, structure, and offer size are still being worked out, the report said.
India has become one of its most important growth markets for Coca-Cola. However, it faces tough competition from Mukesh Ambani's Campa Cola, which is rapidly expanding its presence with low-priced offerings, including 200 ml bottles at just Rs 10. However, despite the rising competition, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages remains a formidable player in India’s beverage industry. It operates 14 manufacturing plants across 12 states and 236 districts. Moreover, Coca-Cola recently sold a minority stake in the Indian bottler’s immediate parent, Hindustan Coca-Cola Holdings Pvt. Ltd., to the Jubilant Bhartia Group.