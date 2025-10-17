Coca-Cola eyes Rs 8801 crore IPO as Mukesh Ambani's Campa Cola makes comeback, possible listing in...

The discussions are still in early stages, and Coca-Cola has not yet appointed bankers for the deal.

Coca-Cola, the global beverage giant, is reportedly planning to take its Indian bottling arm, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt. Ltd. (HCCB), public, a Bloomberg report said, quoting sources familiar with the matter. The company has held talks with investment bankers to explore a potential USD 1 billion (Rs 8801 crore) initial public offering (IPO) that could value the unit at around USD 10 billion.

Coca-Cola listing

If the IPO moves forward, it is expected to take place next year. The discussions are still in early stages, and Coca-Cola has not yet appointed bankers for the deal. Details such as timing, structure, and offer size are still being worked out, the report said.

Coca-Cola vs Campa Cola

India has become one of its most important growth markets for Coca-Cola. However, it faces tough competition from Mukesh Ambani's Campa Cola, which is rapidly expanding its presence with low-priced offerings, including 200 ml bottles at just Rs 10. However, despite the rising competition, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages remains a formidable player in India’s beverage industry. It operates 14 manufacturing plants across 12 states and 236 districts. Moreover, Coca-Cola recently sold a minority stake in the Indian bottler’s immediate parent, Hindustan Coca-Cola Holdings Pvt. Ltd., to the Jubilant Bhartia Group.