CNG prices hiked by Rs 2 per kg amid global energy pressures, check new rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and more

It’s the second increase in nine days and the third in 11 days. Rates across Delhi-NCR previously rose by Re 1 per kg on Saturday, after a Rs 2 per kg hike on May 15. Since May 15, the total rise in Delhi’s CNG price is Rs 5 per kg.

People in Delhi will face higher CNG costs after another price increase took effect Tuesday. This marks the third hike in under two weeks as global energy prices climb. Starting at 6 am on May 26, CNG now sells for Rs 83.09 per kg in Delhi, a Rs 2 per kg jump from the last rate.

It’s the second increase in nine days and the third in 11 days. Rates across Delhi-NCR previously rose by Re 1 per kg on Saturday, after a Rs 2 per kg hike on May 15. Since May 15, the total rise in Delhi’s CNG price is Rs 5 per kg.

The latest increase comes as international crude markets remain unstable due to supply worries tied to Gulf tensions. Brent Crude trades at USD 86 per barrel, up from USD 72 before the Middle East conflict started on February 28.

(This is a developing story)