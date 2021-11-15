CNG prices hiked amid sky-rocketing rates of petrol, diesel

Already troubled by the all-time-high petrol and diesel prices, the common people have once again been hit by inflation. The price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) an alternative to petrol and diesel used in vehicles, have increased in Delhi-NCR. The price of CNG in Delhi has increased by Rs 2.28 while it has been hiked by Rs 2.56 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad.

Notably, in the last 45 days, the prices of CNG have increased for the third time. The pockets of the people of Delhi NCR have been affected by the latest price hike. Indraprastha Gas Limited has given information about the increase in CNG prices through the microblogging website Twitter.

@IGLsocial announces revision in its CNG retail prices in NCT of Delhi, Noida Greater Noida and Ghaziabad from 6 am on Sunday, 14th November 2021. — Indraprastha Gas Ltd (@IGLSocial) November 13, 2021

With the hike in Delhi-NCR, the rate of CNG has gone up to Rs 52.04 per kg, while in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad it will be available at the rate of Rs 58.58 per kg. Earlier in Delhi, CNG was priced at Rs 49.76, while in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad it was available at Rs 56.02 per kg.

Since October 1, Indraprastha Gas Limited has increased the prices of CNG for the third time. It is worth noting that earlier on October 1 and 13, the prices were also hiked. In the last 45 days, CNG has become costlier by a total of Rs 6.84 per kg in Delhi. That is, more than 15 per cent. With this, after petrol and diesel, now CNG has also started making the public cry.