CM Chandrababu Naidu's wife gains Rs 788011646 in just 1 day from this FMCG stock, it's...

Established in 1992, Heritage Foods Ltd is an Indian dairy company, especially dominant in the South. The Heritage Group was founded in 1992 by TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu. It has three divisions- dairy, retail, and agri.

Friday saw the Indian stock market in the red with the Sensex & the Nifty-50 indices down over 0.7 percent each; however, there was one FMCG stock that jumped over 7 percent to an intraday high of Rs 493.25 per share. This high led to Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu's wife earning Rs 78,80,11,646 in just 1 day.

How did CM Chandrababu Naidu's wife gain over Rs 78 crore in just one day?

The FMCG stock that jumped over 7 percent on Friday is none other than that of Heritage Foods Ltd, which is backed by Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu's wife, Bhuvaneswari Nara.

For the unversed, CM Chandrababu Naidu's wife, Bhuvaneswari Nara, holds a total of 2,26,11,525 shares or 24.37 percent stake in Heritage Foods Ltd as of June 2025. Post the company releasing the Q1FY26 results, her portfolio gained Rs 78,80,11,646 in just 1 day from this FMCG stock.

Who owns Heritage Foods Ltd?

What is the net worth of CM Chandrababu Naidu?

As of December 2024, it was reported by the Association for Democratic Reforms that Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu was the richest Chief Minister in India, with total assets of Rs 932 crore. The top shareholders of Heritage Foods include Bhuvaneswari Nara, CM Chandrababu Naidu's wife, who holds the highest stake among promoters at 24.37%.

