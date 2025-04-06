Overall, the global billionaire landscape is shifting, with cities like Moscow and Singapore rising fast, while traditional hubs like Mumbai and Shanghai face new competition.

New York City has once again claimed the title of the world’s top city for billionaires, according to Forbes’ 2025 list. The city is home to 123 billionaires, with a combined net worth of $759 billion. This is the fourth year in a row that New York leads the list. Notably, comedian Jerry Seinfeld has joined the billionaire club this year. The city also added 15 new billionaires to its tally.

Moscow has climbed to second place, now home to 90 billionaires—16 more than last year. Their total wealth has reached $409 billion, with oil magnate Vagit Alekperov leading the pack at $28.7 billion. Moscow has overtaken Hong Kong, which now sits in third place with 72 billionaires worth $309 billion.

London has seen a resurgence in its billionaire population, gaining nine new members to bring its total to 71. This puts the UK capital in fourth place. One standout addition is Peter Preben Wilhelmsen, heir to the Royal Caribbean cruise empire, worth $2.7 billion.

Beijing remains steady at fifth with 68 billionaires. The city added five new names, including tech leaders like Xu Gaoming and Yu Kai. Lei Jun, Xiaomi’s co-founder, remains Beijing’s richest at $43.5 billion.

Mumbai has slipped from fourth to sixth, now housing 67 billionaires with a total net worth of $349 billion. Despite the drop, the city welcomed six new billionaires, including four members of the Doshi family, thanks to the public listing of Waaree Industries.

Singapore is on the rise, moving to seventh place with 60 billionaires worth a total of $259 billion. ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming, worth $65.5 billion, leads the list and is also China's richest person.

Shanghai and San Francisco are tied at eighth, each hosting 58 billionaires. San Francisco’s list includes tech innovators like Alexandr Wang and the Amodei siblings from AI company Anthropic. Shanghai’s richest resident remains Colin Huang, founder of PDD Holdings, worth $42.3 billion.

Rounding out the top ten is Los Angeles, with 56 billionaires and a total wealth of $243 billion. Celebrities like Rihanna, LeBron James, and Kim Kardashian feature prominently on the list.

