Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness

Cisco joins the layoff tend spree after Twitter, Meta, Amazon; calls it ‘rebalancing’ move

In what is referred to as a "rebalancing" move for "rightsizing the firm," 5% of the workers may lose their jobs at Cisco.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Nov 20, 2022, 09:45 AM IST

Cisco joins the layoff tend spree after Twitter, Meta, Amazon; calls it ‘rebalancing’ move
Cisco joins the layoff tend spree after Twitter, Meta, Amazon; calls it ‘rebalancing’ move
Joining the Big Tech layoff season, networking giant Cisco is reportedly laying off over 4,000 employees, or about 5 per cent of its workforce, in a "rebalancing" act while "rightsizing certain businesses".
 
According to a report in the Silicon Valley Business Journal, the move will result in approximately 4,100 jobs cut at Cisco which has an 83,000-strong workforce globally.
 
In its first quarter earning report (Q1 2023) this week, Cisco reported $13.6 billion in revenue, up 6 per cent year over year. (Also Read:  SBI offers personal loans up to Rs 35 lakh on YONO app, know details)
 
Chuck Robbins, Chairman and CEO of Cisco, did not divulge any detail on laying off employees, saying he would "be reluctant to go into a lot of detail here until we`re able to talk to them. I would say that what we`re doing is rightsizing certain businesses".
 
"You can just assume that we`re going to -- we`re not actually -- there`s nothing that`s a lower priority, but we are rightsizing certain businesses," he told the analysts.
 
Cisco Chief Financial Officer Scott Herren described the move as a "rebalancing" act.
 
"Don`t think of this as a headcount action that is motivated by cost savings. This really is a rebalancing. As we look across the board, there are areas that we would like to invest in more, Chuck just talked about them. Security, our move to platforms and more cloud-delivered products," Herren said during the company`s earnings call.
 
He said that if we look at the number of jobs that the company has opened in the areas that it is trying to invest in, "it is just slightly lower than the number of people that we believe will be impacted".
 
"We`re going to be working really hard to help match our employees to those roles to the extent there`s a skill match. So, we`re going to work really hard at that," said the company CFO.
 
Cisco joins a growing list of tech companies like Meta, Twitter, Salesforce and others which have laid off thousands of employees to weather the rough macroeconomic conditions.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Winter is coming: Check out these 5 destinations for your wintercation this year
Planning destination wedding? Choose from these 5 exotic places to make it a dreamy affair
From Virat Kohli to Sam Curran: Top 10 best individual performances of the T20 World Cup
Viral Photos of the Day: Deepika Padukone stuns in black, Kartik Aaryan poses with fans at airport
Fond of banana shake? Know about side effects of consuming the drink daily
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Owner of Radisson Blu hotel in Ghaziabad found dead in his flat, suicide suspected
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.