Chris Walker shares the hidden method behind launching a highly profitable freelance business

Without formal training, launching a freelance business can be time-consuming and frustrating as you’re unfamiliar with hurdles that you’re likely to face and the best strategy to overcome them. However, that should not discourage you. There are plenty of good resources out there to help you start the right way in the most efficient way possible.

Chris M. Walker is an entrepreneur who has started several businesses in the SEO, digital marketing, freelancing, and software niches. He started a seven-figure agency and a 9 figure online marketplace, all starting with a $10 service while he had a full-time job.

Chris shares his hidden method behind launching a successful freelance business below.

a). Self-fund

Self-funding your business gives you control, unlike other finance options. For instance, when you go for a loan, you set yourself up to receive only short-term benefits, and the risks can impede your progress. So the advantage is that you get to set up your business fast. But the regular loan payments may eat into your profits.

Self-funding is the best option as you don’t have to worry about loan repayments. This strategy is possible if you make changes, such as keeping your personal expenses low to invest as much as possible.

b). Build a community

Most people wait until they’ve set up a business to build a community. However, Chris states that it is unnecessary. You can build capital while you grow an audience. You can sell a small online course at a low cost to the audience that you’re planning to market your freelance service. It might take some time to figure out the right price.

c). Make the right partnerships

When Chris set up his online marketplace, Legiit, he successfully launched his business by partnering with a developer. He says that there’s a likelihood you don’t have all the skills necessary to set up your freelance business.

Let’s say, for instance, you want to set up a freelance business in web development. Whereas you may know everything there is to know about this niche, you may be clueless when it comes to marketing matters.

Having the right partners with the skills you need eases the building process. It also makes it less frustrating on your end as you’ll have someone to handle the processes that are unfamiliar to you.

It is possible to launch and grow a successful freelance business quickly and without frustration. The strategies shared with Chris have helped him launch several 7-9 figure businesses. As a member of the Forbes Technology Council, and owner of Profiit Academy, he has helped thousands of others start their own freelancing careers and has helped grow thousands of businesses with his services.

(Sponsored feature)