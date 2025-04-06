Headquartered in Chicago (US), the company is known for its world-famous brands, including M&M’s, Snickers and Orbit.

You must have heard of products like Nutella, Ferrero Rocher and Kinder. The company making these products is the world's second biggest chocolate producer and confectionery company. Its name is Ferrero, a manufacturer of branded chocolate and confectionery products. Ferrero is a private company owned by the Ferrero family and has been described as 'one of the world's most secretive firms'. But do you know which is the number one firm in the chocolate industry and what it makes? It is a US-based company called Mars Wrigley, the confectionery giant and the world's leading chocolate, chewing gum, mints, and fruity confections manufacturer.

Headquartered in Chicago (US), Mars Wrigley is known for its world-famous brands, including M&M’s, Snickers, Twix, Skittles and Orbit. The firm distributes its products in more than 180 countries. The company reportedly employs over 30,000 associates and has operations in approximately 70 countries. Mars Wrigley is a division of Mars Inc, which merged its chocolate and Wrigley segments to form a new subsidiary, Mars Wrigley Confectionery, in 2016.

Parent company Mars operates through four main subsidiaries -- Mars Wrigley Confectionery, Mars Petcare, Mars Food, and Mars Edge. The company also has a presence in India. The company is known for its chocolate and confectionery brands such as Mars, Snickers, Twix, Galaxy, Bounty, Orbit, Boomer and M&M's in the country. Moreover, Mars Wrigley is just one of Mars’ diverse global businesses, which also include Petcare, Food, Drinks and Symbioscience. Besides, Mars Incorporated is a private, family-owned business with more than a century of history and some of the best-loved brands in the world. Some of these iconic brands include Petcare Pedigree.

READ | Meet man, IIM alumnus who is set to lead Rs 147000 crore company that makes Fevicol, he is...