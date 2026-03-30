Chinese CCTV makers ban in India from April 1: What does it mean for local consumers?

With the exit of Chinese CCTV makers, the current owners of the brands like Hikvision, Dahua) may face issues with software updates and cybersecurity risks. T

Chinese video surveillance companies like Hikvision and Dahua will be banned from selling internet-connected CCTV cameras in India from April 1, as a broader effort to strengthen digital security and reduce reliance on foreign surveillance technology. Authorities have refused to certify products using Chinese-origin chipsets or firmware, leading to a significant shift in the CCTV market, with domestic vendors now controlling over 80% of the market share as of February 2026. The Indian CCTV market is driven by brands like CP PLUS, Prama Hikvision, and Dahua. Chinese brands like Hikvision and Dahua, which previously dominated the market, effectively locked major global players out of the world’s fastest-growing security market.

According to ET reports, a factory that produced 2 million Hikvision cameras monthly couldn't get certification for making Chinese-origin products, dealing a huge blow to the Chinese CCTV maker. Hikvision is trying to survive through a joint venture with an Indian firm, but Dahua's business is already down 80%, now limited to selling old analogue cameras. Xiaomi and Realme have also pulled out of the smart home camera market in India after failing to meet the government's STQC certification requirements.

Chinese CCTV makers ban in India: What does it mean for local consumers?

With the exit of Chinese CCTV makers, the current owners of the brands like Hikvision, Dahua) may face issues with software updates and cybersecurity risks. The government's refusal to certify these products means no official tech support, leaving cameras vulnerable. Also, existing cameras won't be seized, but new stock won't be available. Shift to domestic supply will lead to a sharp rise in costs for mid and high-end surveillance systems. The dominant domestic players have managed to keep entry-level prices relatively stable by localising minor components. However, the overall market is under additional pressure due to global supply shortages in memory and processors amid the West Asia conflict.



According to Mayank Arora, Director- Regulatory, Nangia Global, "The restriction emerges from the implementation of the STQC order requiring localisation and testing of key components used in manufacturing CCTVs due to security concerns. The order is likely to impact Chinese players who are exporting from China or using components sourced from China.'

"About a third of the Indian CCTV market is comprised of such Chinese CCTV manufacturers, some of whom have worked on their supply chain, but most haven't. Customers can see a rise in demand for CCTVs manufactured by Indian and MNC players, which could lead to a temporary spike in prices till supply capacity is ramped up."

"The implementation of STQC order in the same month as Press Note 2 (2026) eased FDI from China, albeit in a limited manner, does send mixed signals on how the Government sees India-Sino relations," he adds.