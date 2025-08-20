Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

War 2 box office collection day 7: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR film is third Bollywood film in 2025 to earn Rs 300 crore globally after...

Coolie box office collection day 7: Rajinikanth film slows down but inches closer to Rs 250 crore in India, earns Rs...

IPS Safin Hasan, India's youngest IPS officer, gets new role of...; transferred to...

Jasprit Bumrah receives special gift from football legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic, shares emotional reaction

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio, Sunil Mittal's Airtel scrap Rs 249 plan, know alternative plans, other offers

Not Delhi, Mumbai, THIS Indian city has emerged as hottest investment hub, sees 10.2% rise in property prices, it is...

'Will retire after...': Mohammad Kaif makes BIG statement on Rohit Sharma's future ahead of Australia series

Centre makes BIG announcement, over 12000 trains to be operated during Diwali, Chhath in this state; check details

Vivek Agnihotri reveals why he changed his film's title from The Delhi Files to The Bengal Files: 'There was massive...'

China’s new mission aims to deploy 13000 satellites in low earth orbit, challenges Elon Musk's Starlink

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
War 2 box office collection day 7: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR film is third Bollywood film in 2025 to earn Rs 300 crore globally after...

War 2 box office day 7: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR film earns Rs 300 crore globally

Coolie box office collection day 7: Rajinikanth film slows down but inches closer to Rs 250 crore in India, earns Rs...

Coolie box office day 7: Rajinikanth film inches closer to Rs 250 crore in India

IPS Safin Hasan, India's youngest IPS officer, gets new role of...; transferred to...

IPS Safin Hasan, India's youngest IPS officer, gets new role of...; transferred

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love

5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

China’s new mission aims to deploy 13000 satellites in low earth orbit, challenges Elon Musk's Starlink

China’s state-led company is leading the ambitious project, Guowang, or the megaconstellation, which seeks national data security, provision of widespread connectivity, and dominate the growing global satellite internet market.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Aug 20, 2025, 10:04 PM IST

China’s new mission aims to deploy 13000 satellites in low earth orbit, challenges Elon Musk's Starlink
China seeks to imitate the success of Starlink as it aims to launch its own megaconstellation.

TRENDING NOW

China is making rapid progress in advancing its ambition of satellite communication as it moves forward to deploy a massive broadband satellite constellation in low-Earth orbit, bringing stronger competition to its rival SpaceX’s pioneering Starlink network. Guowang, which means ‘national network,’ is being run by China Satnet, a state-backed company set up in 2021.

What is the aim of China’s Guowang mission?

China’s state-led company is leading the ambitious project, Guowang, or the megaconstellation, which seeks national data security, provision of widespread connectivity, and dominate the growing global satellite internet market. China seeks to imitate the success of Starlink as it aims to launch its own megaconstellation, which is reported to consists up to 13,000 satellites.

How was Guowang’s 2025 launch?

On August 13, the Long March 5B rocket, China’s carrier rocket, successfully launched from China's Wenchang Space Launch Center, located on Hainan Island. It carried the 8th batch of satellites for the broadband network. Each mission carries only 8-10 spacecraft, due to excessive heavy weight of each satellite. The satellite mission to low Earth orbit (LEO) was a massive success, as confirmed by the state-owned China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC).

ALSO READ: ISRO to build 40-storey-tall rocket to launch 75000 kg satellite; check its launch date, aim, and more

China Satellite Network Group led the ambitious project which is part of a bigger strategy of the government to make the country self-reliant in digital sovereignty and technology. China is involving state-owned aerospace giants, like the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC), to speed up satellite production and develop powerful rockets for recurrent launches.

Guowang vs SpaceX-Which is more ambitious?

In comparison, SpaceX launches 24 to 28 satellites in every of its mission to assemble its Starlink broadband megaconstellation, which as of now consists of nearly 8,100 operational spacecraft.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Meet man who became India’s youngest IITian at age 13, worked at Apple at age 24, he is now doing...
Meet man who became India’s youngest IITian at age 13, worked at Apple at age 24
'They are helpless...': Sunil Gavaskar blasts critics for targeting players over India vs Pakistan clash in Asia Cup 2025
Sunil Gavaskar blasts critics for targeting players over India vs Pakistan clash
Bad news for China, Apple set to shift manufacturing of iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 air in India due to...
Bad news for China, Apple set to shift manufacturing of iPhone 17 Pro in India
Will Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries join hands with OpenAI to distribute ChatGPT through Reliance Jio?
Will Reliance Industries join hands with OpenAI to distribute ChatGPT through...
Naga Vamsi slams trolls after Telugu version of Jr NTR, Hrithik Roshan's War 2 performs poorly: 'Looks like everyone is...'
Naga Vamsi slams trolls after Jr NTR, Hrithik Roshan's War 2 performs poorly
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE