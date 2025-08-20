China’s new mission aims to deploy 13000 satellites in low earth orbit, challenges Elon Musk's Starlink

China’s state-led company is leading the ambitious project, Guowang, or the megaconstellation, which seeks national data security, provision of widespread connectivity, and dominate the growing global satellite internet market.

China seeks to imitate the success of Starlink as it aims to launch its own megaconstellation.

China is making rapid progress in advancing its ambition of satellite communication as it moves forward to deploy a massive broadband satellite constellation in low-Earth orbit, bringing stronger competition to its rival SpaceX’s pioneering Starlink network. Guowang, which means ‘national network,’ is being run by China Satnet, a state-backed company set up in 2021.

What is the aim of China’s Guowang mission?

China’s state-led company is leading the ambitious project, Guowang, or the megaconstellation, which seeks national data security, provision of widespread connectivity, and dominate the growing global satellite internet market. China seeks to imitate the success of Starlink as it aims to launch its own megaconstellation, which is reported to consists up to 13,000 satellites.

How was Guowang’s 2025 launch?

On August 13, the Long March 5B rocket, China’s carrier rocket, successfully launched from China's Wenchang Space Launch Center, located on Hainan Island. It carried the 8th batch of satellites for the broadband network. Each mission carries only 8-10 spacecraft, due to excessive heavy weight of each satellite. The satellite mission to low Earth orbit (LEO) was a massive success, as confirmed by the state-owned China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC).

ALSO READ: ISRO to build 40-storey-tall rocket to launch 75000 kg satellite; check its launch date, aim, and more

China Satellite Network Group led the ambitious project which is part of a bigger strategy of the government to make the country self-reliant in digital sovereignty and technology. China is involving state-owned aerospace giants, like the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC), to speed up satellite production and develop powerful rockets for recurrent launches.

Guowang vs SpaceX-Which is more ambitious?

In comparison, SpaceX launches 24 to 28 satellites in every of its mission to assemble its Starlink broadband megaconstellation, which as of now consists of nearly 8,100 operational spacecraft.