China falters on supply chain, India to bag Apple jobs, investments linked to iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro

Apple iPhone 14, Apple iPhone 14 Pro: The company had started production in the country to reduce dependence on China.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 04, 2022, 12:02 PM IST

China falters on supply chain, India to bag Apple jobs, investments linked to iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro
Apple wants to bridge this gap by increasing manufacturing in India.

China's loss can be India's gain. The communist country's policy of zero-Covid, which has caused a crippling shortage of various materials, has hit Apple's iPhone 14 and iPhone Pro production. One of the richest companies in the world, Apple, has now decided to increase its iPhone production in another South Asia behemoth, India. Apart from India, it will also increase production in Vietnam. This clearly translates into more jobs and investments in these two countries. According to western media, Apple has told its suppliers to plan actively the assembling of Apple products in India and Vietnam to reduce dependence on Taiwanese assemblers, including Foxconn.

Foxconn's Zhengzhou factory last month witnessed crippling protests. Hence, Apple no longer feels that it should keep most of its business concentrated in just one country, a report said.

Analyst Ming-chi Kuo, according to Wall Street Journal, is trying to bring 40-45 percent of its iPhone manufacturing to India. By 2025, every fourth iPhone will be made in India. 

Currently, due to supply chain disruptions, Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro are in short supply. 

Apple wants to bridge this gap by increasing manufacturing in India. 

The company had started production in the country to reduce dependence on China. 

Some reports suggest Apple may potentially shift 85 percent of its iPhone manufacturing to India.

iPhone imports to India are likely to come down to 15 percent due to local manufacturing. 

Apple is hoping to sell 13 million iPhones in India in 2022. 

The first iPhone that was manufactured in India was iPhone SE back in 2017. 

Now, Apple manufactures iPhone 11, iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 in Foxconn India. It assembles iPhone SE and iPhone 12 at the Wistron factory, IANS reported.

There is no official confirmation as of now. 

