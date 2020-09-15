Headlines

Business

Business

China annoyed by proposed economic talks between US-Taiwan, threatens 'serious damage'

China is very angry about the US's proposed economic talks with Taiwan. China warned the US that if it does not back down from this proposed economic meeting, the relations between the two countries could suffer 'serious damage'.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 15, 2020, 04:11 PM IST

China is very angry about the US's proposed economic talks with Taiwan. China warned the US that if it does not back down from this proposed economic meeting, the relations between the two countries could suffer 'serious damage'. A senior US minister is expected to attend the US-China economic meeting.

The United States must break ties with Taiwan: China
China's foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin urged the US to stop all kinds of official exchanges with Taiwan. He said that if the US does not do so, relations between the two countries can be 'severely damaged' and this may affect peace and stability in the Taiwanese region.

Talks will be held in Taiwan-America
Reports in Taiwan's media say that US Economic Growth, Energy, and Environment Deputy Minister Keith Crack could visit Taiwan this week. There he will discuss economic and commercial issues with the Taiwan government.

First top diplomatic visit since 1979
Earlier last month, US Health Minister Alex Azar visited Taiwan. It was the first visit of a top US cabinet minister to Taiwan after the formal relations between the US and Taiwan governments ended in 1979.

