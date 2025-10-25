Chhath Puja 2025 Bank holidays: Are banks open or closed from October 25-28 in your state? Check state-wise list here

Banks in Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal will remain closed for Chhath Puja 2025 from October 27–28, while other states’ banks stay open. With October 25–26 being weekend holidays, some regions face a four-day break. Digital banking and UPI services will function normally.

The festival of Chhath Puja holds deep cultural and spiritual importance for millions of devotees, particularly in Bihar, Jharkhand, and eastern India. As the festival draws near, many people also plan their personal and financial tasks around these days. Since banks observe state-wise holidays during major regional festivals, it becomes essential to know when they will remain closed.

According to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) official list of holidays for October 2025, banks in several states will observe holidays on account of Chhath Puja. This year, the festival will be celebrated from October 25 to October 28, 2025, and banks will remain closed on select dates in specific regions.

Bank Holidays During Chhath Puja 2025

In Bihar and Jharkhand, all public and private sector banks will remain closed on October 27 and 28, which correspond to Chhath Puja and Kharna (morning offerings). In West Bengal, banks will observe a holiday on October 27. However, in other states such as Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra, banks will operate as usual during this period.

Combining weekends and the festival, customers in some regions will experience a four-day banking break from October 25 to 28. The fourth Saturday (October 25) and Sunday (October 26) are regular weekly holidays, followed by the two festival days.

Digital Banking Services to Function Normally

Even though physical branches will remain closed, digital banking services will continue to operate without interruption. Customers can perform transactions seamlessly through mobile banking, internet banking, ATMs, UPI, and online payment platforms. Essential tasks like bill payments, fund transfers, and online shopping will not be affected during the holidays.

Check the RBI’s Holiday List Before Visiting Your Bank

Those who need to handle important tasks such as cash withdrawals, cheque deposits, or loan processing should plan accordingly and check the RBI Bank Holiday List for their respective states.

Overall, October 2025 will see a total of 21 bank holidays across India due to a combination of weekends and festive breaks. To avoid inconvenience, customers are advised to verify their local branch schedule in advance and complete essential transactions before the holiday period begins.