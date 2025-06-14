A Chennai-based startup did something heartwarming to celebrate their 10th anniversary special. They made this anniversary special for their employees by giving increments and gits, to those who have given their heart and sweat to build the company.

A Chennai-based startup did something heartwarming to celebrate their 10th anniversary special. Agilisium, a start-up, gifted Hyundai Creta SUVs to 25 of its employees. The Chennai based startup, works in innovation and life sciences, was started in 2014. It has gifted the cars to 25 of its employees, who have been associated with the company since the beginning. They made this anniversary special for their employees, who have given their heart and sweat to build the company.

The 10th anniversary celebration

The employees and their families were present at the celebratory event in Chennai. Over 500 people were present at the event at the World Trade centre. When people saw white cars, worth Rs 13 lakhs, arriving at the event one after another, all were left shocked. The RC papers of Hyundai Creta also had the names of the employees on it. This made everyone excited.

Agilisium's founder and CEO Raj Babu, acknowledged the hard work of the employees and said,"Thankyou for keeping faith in me." He continued, 'If I was not with you, the journey would have been incomplete. Your trust in me is my biggest strength. In such a situation, if there are no supporters, then no leader can do anything. These cars are not a reward but a symbol of trust and the spirit of building something big together."

Agilisium's gifts to its employees

Along with Hyundai Creta SUVs, 25 employees were also awarded performance based salary hikes to each employee. This comes amid other companies laying off its employees and moving forward to cross-cuttings. Babu said, "We have always believed that our biggest strength is our people. So when the industry was adopting a cautious approach, we thought it right to invest in our talent."

About Agilisium

Agilisium was founded by Raj Babu in 2014. Without any financial aid from external investors, this startup is blooming and its revenue is expected to reach $100 million by 2027, for which it is moving ahead at an annual growth rate of 45%.

The company is now focusing on Agentic AI (self-reliant artificial intelligence). Its aim is to promote better patient care and business innovation in the life sciences sector. The company has also started an innovation fund to work on 30-40 AI projects