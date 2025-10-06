ChatGPT down again: Hundreds of users unable to use OpenAI's popular chatbot
According to Downdetector, an online platform that provides real-time information on service disruptions, there were around 700 reports of the ChatGPT outage on Monday. A majority of the reports came from metro cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata. Read on for more on this.
OpenAI’s popular artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot ChatGPT was down for many users across India for around one hour on Monday. According to Downdetector, a platform that provides real-time information on service disruptions, there were nearly 700 reports of the ChatGPT outage between 12:30 pm and 1:30 pm. A majority of the reports came from metro cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and others. ChatGPT, which is among the most widely-used AI chatbots, had also suffered a major outage at the beginning of September, affecting regions such as India, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.