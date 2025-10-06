BUSINESS

ChatGPT down again: Hundreds of users unable to use OpenAI's popular chatbot

According to Downdetector, an online platform that provides real-time information on service disruptions, there were around 700 reports of the ChatGPT outage on Monday. A majority of the reports came from metro cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata. Read on for more on this.

ChatGPT remained down for around an hour on Monday.

