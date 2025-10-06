Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

ChatGPT down again: Hundreds of users unable to use OpenAI's popular chatbot

Pawan Singh faces backlash after wife Jyoti levels allegations of adultery, harassment: 'You should be ashamed of...'

Nobel Prize in Medicine awarded to 3 US and Japanese scientists, here's what we know about their research

Is October 7 a public holiday? Why are schools, colleges in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh closed tomorrow? Know reason here

Iran set to remove 4 zeros from its currency; What does it means?

Karwa Chauth 2025: Observing fast for first time? Check tips, mistakes to avoid, and how to make it memorable

Who is Rakesh Kishore? Supreme Court lawyer who tried to throw shoe at CJI BR Gavai

China unveils world’s tallest bridge, discover top 10 sky-high bridges worldwide

Good news for iPhone users, Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max available at lowest price since launch with massive discount, check deals here

IND-W vs PAK-W: Former India cricketer takes subtle jibe at Pakistan after Team India's win in Women's World Cup 2025: ‘Eat. Sleep. Win. Repeat’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
ChatGPT down again: Hundreds of users unable to use OpenAI's popular chatbot

ChatGPT down: Hundreds of users unable to use OpenAI chatbot

Pawan Singh faces backlash after wife Jyoti levels allegations of adultery, harassment: 'You should be ashamed of...'

Pawan Singh faces backlash after wife Jyoti levels allegations of adultery

Bihar Election: EC Set To Announce Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Dates | Bihar Politics | BJP | RJD

Bihar Election: EC Set To Announce Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Dates | Bihar Politics | BJP | RJD

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

ChatGPT down again: Hundreds of users unable to use OpenAI's popular chatbot

According to Downdetector, an online platform that provides real-time information on service disruptions, there were around 700 reports of the ChatGPT outage on Monday. A majority of the reports came from metro cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata. Read on for more on this.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Oct 06, 2025, 03:59 PM IST

ChatGPT down again: Hundreds of users unable to use OpenAI's popular chatbot
ChatGPT remained down for around an hour on Monday.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

OpenAI’s popular artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot ChatGPT was down for many users across India for around one hour on Monday. According to Downdetector, a platform that provides real-time information on service disruptions, there were nearly 700 reports of the ChatGPT outage between 12:30 pm and 1:30 pm. A majority of the reports came from metro cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and others. ChatGPT, which is among the most widely-used AI chatbots, had also suffered a major outage at the beginning of September, affecting regions such as India, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Cuttack: Internet services suspended amid tensions over clashes during Durga idol immersion
Cuttack: Internet services suspended after clashes during Durga Puja
Soha Ali Khan turns 46: Kareena Kapoor celebrates with unseen photos, playful birthday wish, 'May books, sugar free cake and...'
Soha Ali Khan turns 46: Kareena Kapoor celebrates with unseen photos
Viral video: Sunny Kaushal reacts to Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's pregnancy, admits 'nervous bhi hai, kya hoga..'
Viral video: Sunny Kaushal reacts to Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's pregnancy
What is happening in Cuttack? Internet banned, 36-hour curfew in Odisha's district over violent clashes
What is happening in Cuttack? Odisha govt imposed 24-hour social media ban
IND vs WI Ahmedabad Test: India decimate West Indies by an innings and 140 runs on Day 3, take 1-0 lead
IND vs WI Ahmedabad Test: India decimate West Indies by an innings and 140 runs
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE