ZEEL president throws light on how media need to 'evolve and innovate' at CFO India's CFONEXT 100 ceremony

CFONEXT 100 Conference and Felicitation Ceremony in New Delhi | Photo: File

CFO India conducted the 11th Annual CFONEXT 100 Conference and Felicitation Ceremony in New Delhi on December 6. The gathering of leaders deliberated over some of the critical areas that will lay down the future strategic path of finance and its rapidly changing role in business.

As part of a fireside chat conducted at the event, President Rohit Gupta – Finance and Investor Relations, ZEEL was joined by Managing Director Anuradha Mathur and Founder and CEO of Quintes Global Rakesh Sinha. During the session, Gupta spoke about ZEEL’s strategic partnership with Quintes Global to drive this organisation-wide transformation.

Addressing the event, Gupta said, “At ZEE, we are moving towards becoming a content and technology business, beyond just a content business, as part of the company’s ZEE 4.0 vision. With major disruptions taking place in India’s media and entertainment industry, it has become critical for organisations to constantly evolve and innovate. I would like to extend a vote of thanks to this forum for recognising our efforts to bring in strategic intent of transformation, by adopting contextual tech transformation to redesign & streamline processes, ensuring commitment to cost-saves, while also positively impacting the balance sheet."

Rakesh Sinha further emphasized on the value of Leveraging Ecosystem Partners and not going the traditional way. He shared how the potential strategic business partner can bring to the business leaders and the CFO, key drivers for the success of a strategic partnership.

“To prove the success of the partnership between QG and ZEE, the recent voice of customer survey gave the result of more than 80% of NPS (Net Promoter Score) much higher than the industry benchmark” – as concluded by the leaders.

At the event, the forum felicitated Rohit Gupta as the "Innovative and Transformation Leader and CFO par Excellence", recognising his stellar contribution to driving new-age transformation, leading to the delivery of high-impact value to the business.

The 11th edition of CFONEXT 100, was attended by key dignitaries such as Dhanendra Kumar, Former Chairman, Competition Commission of India, Former Board Member, World Bank among other finance leaders from across the industry. At the occasion, 100 finance leaders were felicitated as the most inspirational and efficient rising stars of tomorrow.

What is CFONEXT?

Launched in 2012, CFONEXT 100 is the only annual awards programme that identifies and awards future CFOs of India. It is a unique initiative to honour the rising stars of the finance community and identify the potential of high performers in the middle of the corporate ladder.