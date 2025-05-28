His pay package included a salary of Rs 1.39 crore, which was up from Rs 1.27 crore the year before. He also received Rs 2.12 crore in benefits, allowances, and perquisites.

K Krithivasan, CEO and Managing Director of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), received a total compensation of Rs 26.52 crore for the financial year ending March 2025. This marks a 4.6% increase from his previous year’s salary of Rs 25.35 crore, according to TCS’s latest annual report. Krithivasan's pay package included a salary of Rs 1.39 crore, which was up from Rs 1.27 crore the year before. He also received Rs 2.12 crore in benefits, allowances, and perquisites. The largest portion of his compensation came from a commission of Rs 23 crore.

The CEO’s pay is 329.8 times higher than the median salary of a TCS employee.

This salary hike is in line with the general salary increases TCS gave to its employees in India last year, which ranged from 4.5% to 7%. Top performers even received double-digit hikes. When taking promotions and special adjustments into account, the overall raise for employees ranged from 5.5% to 7.5%. Meanwhile, employees outside India saw raises between 1.5% and 6%.

TCS said that its salary structures are based on market conditions and individual performance, with key components tied to both company and employee achievements. The company also reported a 6.3% rise in median employee pay for FY25. As of March 2025, TCS had a total of 6,07,979 employees.

In his letter to shareholders, Krithivasan called the global economic and political situation “very challenging.” He pointed out the rapid growth in artificial intelligence (AI) and shared how TCS is supporting clients with AI adoption. This includes building AI Centres of Excellence, AI Labs, and GenAI-as-a-service platforms designed for businesses.

Despite the CEO’s pay increase and focus on innovation, TCS reported a drop in profits in the fourth quarter of FY25. The company’s net profit for the January-March 2025 period stood at Rs 12,224 crore, down 1.68% from the same quarter last year. This decline comes as the IT sector faces pressure from a global trade war and fears of a US recession.