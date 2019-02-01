Centre seeks Vote on Account for Rs 34.17 lakh cr expenditure for April-July 2019

The government has sought Parliament's nod for spending Rs 34.17 lakh crore for the first four months of the next financial year beginning April through Vote on Account in view of upcoming general elections.

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal Friday pegged an aggregate gross expenditure for 2019-20 at over Rs 97.43 lakh crore in the interim Budget and sought Parliament's approval for meeting the expenditure, which is likely to be incurred during April to July 2019.

General elections are due in April-May and the new government would present the main budget for the next fiscal in July.

Vote on Account is a grant in advance by Parliament, in respect of the estimated expenditure for a part of new fiscal year, pending the completion of procedure relating to the voting on the demand for grants and the passing of the Appropriation Act.

"Aggregate gross expenditure for 2019-20 is estimated at Rs 97,43,039.70 crore. Against this requirement, the amount asked for 'on Account', is Rs 34,17,295.38 crore," said the Vote on Account 2019-20 tabled in Parliament. As part of the Vote on Account, the government is seeking Rs 65,366.83 crore for Department of Food and Public Distribution for meeting the food subsidy to FCI and others, state governments on decentralized food procurement under NFSA for the year 2019-20.

It has sought Rs 20,000 crore for Department of Rural Development and Rs 37,423.98 crore towards capital outlay on defence services.