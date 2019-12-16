Centre releases over Rs 35,000 crore pending GST payments to states

The central government on Monday released over Rs 35,000 crore of pending GST payment to states and union territories.

"The central government has released GST compensation of Rs 35,298 crore to States and Union Territories today," Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said in a tweet.

The development comes just two days before the crucial Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting, which is scheduled to take place on December 18.

Several states had asked the Centre to release their pending GST payments citing delay in infrastructure projects. Last month, the finance ministers of Kerala, West Bengal, Delhi, Rajasthan and Punjab had released a joint statement, stating that the delay was putting 'acute pressure' on their fiscal situation.

On December 8, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao wrote a letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to release Rs 4,531 crore in GST dues pending from the central government.

"Tax devolution in Telangana is Rs 19,719 crore, 6.2 per cent more than last year. But this state has received only Rs 10,304 crore till November, which is less by Rs 224 crore compared to last year. So, instead of receiving an enhanced amount, the state has received less," the Chief Minister said.

Sitharaman had reiterated Centre's commitment to releasing the pending funds. On Monday, she said that the government would keep its promise of GST compensations. The Minister also said that the states must not worry over the delay in GST payment because it is not their fault.