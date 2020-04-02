Centre extends dates to renew health, motor insurance policy due to coronavirus lockdown

In a relief to the holders of third party motor and health insurance, the government on Thursday extended the date to renew the policies in wake of the coronavirus lockdown.

The Ministry of Finance issued a notification in this regard stating that the renewal dates of Health and Motor insurance policies which fall in the period from March 25, 2020, to April 14, 2020, are extended till April 21, 2020, due to the lockdown.

"Your existing policies which are falling due for renewal from March 25, 2020, to April 14, 2020, can be renewed up till April 21, 2020," the notification read.

Third-Party Motor Insurance

The notification said that if a person's current compulsory third-party Motor insurance policy is expiring between March 25, 2020, and April 14, 2020, and you are not able to renew your policy because of country-wide lockdown then you can renew such motor insurance policy by April 21, 2020.

"The policyholders whose motor vehicle third party insurance policies fall due for renewal during the period on and from the 25th March 2020 up to the 14th April 2020 and who are unable to make payment of their renewal premium on time in view of the prevailing situation in the country as a result of Corona Virus disease (COVID-19), are allowed to make such payment to their insurers on or before the 21st April 2020 to ensure continuity of the statutory motor vehicle third party insurance cover from the date on which the policy falls due for renewal,” the ministry said.

Regular health insurance policy

If your health insurance policy is expiring and is due for renewal in the period from March 25, 2020, to April 14, 2020, you can renew your policy by April 21, 2020.

"The policyholders whose health insurance policies fall due for renewal during the period on and from the 25th March 2020 to the 14th April 2020 and who are unable to make payment of their renewal premium on time in view of the prevailing situation in the country as a result of Corona Virus disease (COVID-19), are allowed to make such payment for renewal of policies to their insurers on or before the 21st April 2020 to ensure continuity of the health insurance cover from the date on which the policy falls due for renewal,” the ministry concluded.