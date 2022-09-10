Search icon
Centre bans export of broken rice: Know why

India banned the export of broken rice with immediate effect. The export policy has been revised from "free" to "prohibited".

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 10, 2022, 12:58 PM IST

The central government decided to ban the trade in broken rice due to an unusual increase in exports and decreased supply on domestic markets, said Sudhanshu Pandey, Secretary, Department of Food and Public Distribution while talking to reporters on Friday. Pandey talked about the price of broken rice which was around Rs 15-16 (per kg) and later increased to Rs 22 and its overall exports rose 3 times.
 
This resulted in unavailability of broken rice for poultry feed and manufacturing of ethanol. Broken rice is widely used as feed in the poultry sector. "The contribution of the feed is about 60 percent of the cost of input to the poultry sector. So the prices will get pushed," Pandey said.
 
India has immediately outlawed the export of broken rice. The word "free" has been changed to "prohibited" in the export policy. However, some exports will be permitted up until September 15 in cases where loading of broken rice onto ships had already begun prior to the ban order, where the shipping bill had been filed, where the vessels had already berthed or arrived and anchored in Indian ports, and where the broken rice consignment had been handed over to the customs and was registered in their system.
 
The Centre also imposed a 20% on export duty on non-Basmati rice, except for parboiled rice, to boost domestic supplies on Thursday. The ban on exports and imposition of export tax assumes significance as it appears that the overall sown area under paddy this Kharif season could be lower than that of last year. This can have an impact on both crop prospects as well as prices going forward.
 
Secretary Pandey said India`s Kharif rice production, in the worst-case scenario, could fall by 10-12 million tonnes.
