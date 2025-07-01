The government has approved an Employment Linked Incentive scheme with an outlay of Rs 1.07 lakh crore to support job generation, enhance employability and social security across all sectors, with special focus on the manufacturing sector.

The government on Tuesday approved an Employment Linked Incentive scheme with an outlay of Rs 1.07 lakh crore to support job generation, enhance employability and social security across all sectors, with special focus on the manufacturing sector. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Information & Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said. The scheme aims to incentivise the creation of more than 3.5 crore jobs in the country over two years.

Incentives to first-time employees

The scheme will incentivise first-time employees by giving them one month’s wages of up to 15,000 rupees. An incentive of up to Rs 3,000 per month for two years towards each additional first-time employee with sustained employment for at least six months. Employers will get incentives with respect to employees with salaries up to Rs 1 lakh. For the manufacturing sector, incentives to employers will be extended to the third and fourth years also.

The manufacturing sector will receive extended benefits for another two years, the government added in its statement. “The benefits of the scheme will apply to jobs created between August 2025 and July 2027,” the statement said, adding that nearly 19.2 million beneficiaries are expected to be first-time entrants into the job market.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi first announced the ELI scheme in the federal budget in July 2024 as part of a broader package focussed on job creation, skill development, and other opportunities for roughly 41 million young people. The package, which has a total outlay of 2 trillion rupees spread over 5 years, was introduced after Modi's party lost several seats in the national elections.

Despite clocking an average annual growth of more than 8% over the last four years, unemployment remains a major political challenge in Asia's third-largest economy. The jobless rate has remained higher than 5%, with nearly 45% of India's workers still reliant on agriculture. Unemployment among urban youth aged 15 to 29 years rose to 17.9% in May from 17.2% in April, while in rural areas, youth unemployment climbed to 13.7% from 12.3% in the same period.

