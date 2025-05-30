BUSINESS
The central government has asked IndiGo to end its aircraft lease agreement with Turkish Airlines within three months. The action comes just weeks after the Centre revoked the security clearance for the Turkish firm Celebi Aviation, which handled services at nine key airports across India, including the Delhi airport.
Final 3-month extension
Private carrier IndiGo, which operates two Boeing 777s from Turkish Airlines on lease, was permitted to continue the collaboration until May 31. The company had sought an extension from the Union Civil Aviation Ministry for a span of six months, a request that has since been rejected.
But in order to avoid "passenger inconvenience due to immediate flight disruption," the government has allowed a final three-month extension expiring on August 31.
Government statement
"Indigo has been granted a one-time last and final extension of three months up to 31.08.2025 for these damp-leased aircraft, based on the undertaking from the airline that, they will terminate the damp lease with Turkish Airlines within this extension period, and shall not seek any further extension for these operations," an official statement from India’s aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said.
Celebi Aviation ban
Earlier this month, the Centre had snapped the security clearance for Celebi Aviation. The company then legally challenged the government's move, with the Delhi High Court saying, "The rule is better safe than sorry."
Turkey's open backing for Pak
IndiGo has previously defended its partnership with Turkish Airlines, saying the pact offered multiple benefits to Indian travelers and boosted aviation growth and jobs. Turkey had openly sided with Pakistan during the recent India-Pak tensions, that blew up into a dayslong military conflict earlier this month. Besides the government's action against Turkish firms, members of the general public have also called for boycott of Turkish goods and services in India.
