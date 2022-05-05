Central Bank of India to shut down or merge 600 of its branches, says report

File Photo

Government-owned Central Bank of India is planning to close down 13 percent of its branches in a bid to alleviate financial health concerns. The bank, which has been under financial stress from a number of years, is looking to reduce the number of branches it has by 600, as per a Reuters report which cites sources and a document the news outlet reviewed.

Central Bank of India is eyeing the significant reduction in its size by the end of March 2023, as per a document copy reviewed by Reuters. In order to achieve the downsizing, the bank will either shut down or merge several loss-making branches.

